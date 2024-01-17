Ouchie ITV

Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid got an unpleasant shock during Wednesday’s live show after an accidental blow to the head from co-host Ed Balls.

The latest edition of GMB saw Susanna and Ed introducing a debate about how bad it is to put your feet up on seats while on public transport.

Delivering the fateful question to viewers, the daytime star was cut off when Ed put his feet on the seat in front, only to wind up inadvertently kicking his colleague in the back of the head.

The former MP was immediately apologetic, with Susanna remarking: “I think we’ve decided… it’s not OK! I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme… I’m seeing stars.”

You’ve paid for your ticket - whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy?



But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

Contributor Kevin Maguire then joked he knew “a good lawyer” if Susanna wanted to put in “a personal injury claim”, while Andrew Pierce commented: “I think Ed Balls has just answered that debate.”

Susanna claimed later in the show that her vision had “gone blurry” for around 20 minutes after the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s accidental footwork.

Ed Balls reacts to accidentally kicking his co-host in the head ITV

Ed is one of several rotating guest presenters who have been co-hosting GMB with Susanna since Piers Morgan’s infamous departure from the show in 2021.

These have also included Richard Madeley, Martin Lewis and Alistair Campbell, Adil Ray and Robert Rinder.

Fellow ITV daytime show This Morning is also currently without a permanent presenting team, after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s made their respective exits in 2023.

