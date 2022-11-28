Ed Miliband Caught 'Dad Dancing In The Street' Amid Very Serious Campaigning

Could Ed Miliband break the internet again? Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Ed Miliband was caught on camera dancing to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas’ over the weekend while campaigning ahead of a by-election.

The shadow climate change secretary seemed to adopt Matt Hancock’s attempts to show the softer side of politicians – or perhaps he was channelling Hugh Grant’s dancing prime minister in Love Actually – as he let loose on Sunday.

Advertisement

One Twitter account said that nothing in the whole of the by-election campaign in Chester “will top” the politician just having a bit of fun on the side of the road.

In the 37-second clip, Miliband is seen standing on a pavement and remarking, “look at that dog” – before spontaneously breaking out into a dance as Mariah Carey’s ’All I Want For Christmas’ plays in the background.

He even waves at onlookers in between pulling out some classic moves like what can only be described as a gentle, dance-y jog, and a low-energy wrist-swinging motion.

Probably best to simply watch it for yourself...

There’s been a lot to love about the by-election campaign in Chester, but nothing will top @Ed_Miliband dad dancing in the street to Mariah Carey this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/a7J7CtyHUj — Samanta Scipanova (@scipanovas) November 27, 2022

Advertisement

This could have the potential to be Miliband’s second viral hit – he was known in the run-up to the 2015 general election, when he was Labour leader, for being snapped eating a bacon sandwich in quite an unflattering manner.

He also won over a new legion of fans earlier this year when he revived David Cameron’s claim that Miliband would bring “chaos” if he got into No.10 back in 2015 just as the Tories were grappling with the disastrous mini-budget.

The clip comes as parties battle for this city of Chester swing seat before voters hit the ballot box next Thursday.