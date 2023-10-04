Ed Sheeran on stage last month Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has a hazy recollection of his time smoking pot with Snoop Dogg.

The Bad Habits singer admitted to getting so stoned he couldn’t even see while hanging out with the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper during a recent concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Talking about the experience on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Ed said he felt he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to chill with Snoop, even though the Grammy winner said he usually doesn’t “really smoke at all”.

Advertisement

“I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg,’” he recalled.

Once one of the blunts found its way to Ed, he decided to partake.

Ed Sheeran says he couldn't see straight after smoking a blunt with Snoop Dogg. Getty

“He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, ‘Now’s the time.’ We were having a good conversation,” recalled Ed.

It seems the singer got a little bit too confident about his smoking skills during the session though.

Advertisement

As he remembered: “I [smoked] a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

“I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now,’” the Photograph singer confessed.

While Ed isn’t exactly a pro pot smoker, he does love a pint of beer now and again.