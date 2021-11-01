Ed Sheeran Reflects On 'Bittersweet' Game Of Thrones Cameo: 'I Feel I P****d Off A Lot Of People'

Ed Sheeran has admitted appearing in Game Of Thrones was “bittersweet” after receiving a backlash to his cameo.

The singer popped up in the seventh series of the hit fantasy drama as a Lannister soldier who serenaded Maisie Williams’ character Arya Stark after meeting in the woods en route to King’s Landing.

The cameo was met with a decidedly mixed reaction from fans, with many claiming it was disrupting and took them out of the world of Westeros.

Ed’s appearance didn’t sit right with Hodor actor Kristian Nairn either, who spoke out publicly about the matter.

Addressing the reaction during an interview with Dave Berry on Absolute Radio, Ed said: “Game of Thrones was like bittersweet because I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like ‘oh you cameoed on that show’ I’m like what would you say? Like everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show, they asked me to be in it.

“I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely like more careful when I am offered cameos now.”