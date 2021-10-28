ENTERTAINMENT
28/10/2021 07:48 BST

Ed Sheeran Says He Has Lost 5 Stone Since He Stopped Drinking 'Every Single Day'

"I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has lost five stone since he stopped drinking “every single day”.

The Shivers singer, who will release his fifth album = on Friday, says he has become “quite clean living” since the birth of his daughter Lyra last year.

He told The Sun: “I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.”

Eddie Keogh via Reuters
Ed Sheeran arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

He added: “I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.

“It was when Cherry was pregnant the penny dropped. Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent.”

On Wednesday the 30-year-old revealed his daughter had tested positive for Covid-19, just days after he revealed he had the virus.

Ed is currently isolating with his daughter for 10 days away from his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

“Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great. I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time.”

ED SHEERAN:

MORE: uk celebrity Health News ukmusic Ed Sheeran

Conversations