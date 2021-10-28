Ed Sheeran Says He Has Lost 5 Stone Since He Stopped Drinking 'Every Single Day'

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has lost five stone since he stopped drinking “every single day”.

The Shivers singer, who will release his fifth album = on Friday, says he has become “quite clean living” since the birth of his daughter Lyra last year.

He told The Sun: “I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.”