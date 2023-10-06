Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Had His Own Grave Dug On His Property

Ed Sheeran, shown here performing Sept. 19 in Los Angeles, says he wanted to create a burial place that his children would be able to go to and remember him. Timothy Norris via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has dug his own grave. Literally.

The Perfect singer confirmed to GQ in a profile published on Wednesday that he did, in fact, have a burial place built for himself on his property in England. Rumours that he had a crypt built on his estate began swirling last year.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he told the publication. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there.”

Advertisement

He added: “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Ed explained to GQ that he has a chapel on his property and that he realised he wanted to be buried there when he saw how beautiful it was when it was being built.

He added that he wanted a place where his children could go and remember him.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has been married to his former childhood friend Cherry Seaborn since 2019. The couple share two daughters: three-year-old Lyra Antarctica and one-year-old Jupiter.

Cherry and Ed spoke about their family life and Cherry’s cancer diagnosis in their Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, which was released in May.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at the 2022 Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

The singer was seen tearing up as he discussed his wife’s diagnosis in the four-part series.

“It was horrible,” he said, according to People magazine.

“It made me massively reflect on our mortality,” Cherry added, before explaining that it changed her opinion about participating in such a documentary.

“I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, ‘Oh if I died, what’s people’s perception of me? What do you leave behind?’”

Ed had announced on social media in March that his wife had been diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy.

He said at the time that he had been working on his sixth studio album, Subtract, for a decade and that he replaced his years-long work in just over a week at the beginning of 2022.

Advertisement

Cherry’s diagnosis happened around the same time as the death of his best friend, Jamal Edwards, he added.