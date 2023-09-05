Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's Four-Letter Rant Inspires Hilarious Memes

Gillian Keegan was caught on camera claiming she was "doing a fucking good job" with the concrete crisis on Monday. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Gillian Keegan caused a storm on the internet on Monday after her sudden four-letter outburst about her job performance went viral.

The education secretary has been at the centre of the concrete crisis engulfing schools over the last few days. More than 100 schools have been forced to close just as the autumn term starts, over fears of their buildings could collapse.

But, Keegan clearly felt the backlash to the RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) problems in buildings was unfairly being put on her.

And, on Monday, after speaking to an ITV reporter on camera about the school closures, the cabinet minister seemed to think the camera was switched off.

With her microphone still on, she said: “Does anyone ever say: ‘You know what, you’ve done a fucking good job, because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?’ No signs of that, no?”

Obviously this immediately provoked a lot of responses, including a quick apology from Keegan herself for her “off the cuff remark and choice language”.

She also told Sky News she was “frustrated with the interviewer” for “making out it was all her fault”.

But, it was too late – everyone on X platform (formerly known as Twitter) had already put together their best memes and jokes for the occasion....

"Listen up you lot. Does anyone ever say, ‘You know what, you’ve done a fucking good job, because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?’ No signs of that, no?" pic.twitter.com/NJMFTEHLwx — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) September 4, 2023

“Does anyone ever say: You know what, you've done a fucking good job because everyone else is sat on their arse and done nothing." pic.twitter.com/xfoYpMsePo — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 5, 2023

"Does anyone ever say, 'you've done a great f**king job at facilitating bather/marine life interaction'? No?" pic.twitter.com/wjf2TKPPWJ — Toddington_Matt (@HXValley) September 4, 2023

'I want you to know I'm doing a fucking good job whilst everyone else is sat on their arses'



'That's nice Dear. Now fuck off'#gmb #bbcbreakfast #r4today #kayburley #GTTONow pic.twitter.com/mzekoGOyZs — Land of Tope & Dory 🐀 (@lookeyhere4) September 5, 2023

"Firstly, does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a fucking good job because everyone else has sat on their arses and done nothing?" pic.twitter.com/pVjuLGWgI5 — Pete 🤬 (@Sarf_London) September 4, 2023

"Does anyone ever say: you know what, you've done a fucking good job 'cause everyone else is sat on their arse and done nothing?" pic.twitter.com/8ikRALUNW2 — Dan M ⚒ 🚲 (@SirArthurIndeed) September 4, 2023

“Does anyone ever say: ‘you know what, you've done a fucking good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?’” pic.twitter.com/l8d5PnTg9J — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 4, 2023

"'A good fucking job'? What are you going to let her say next? That she's running as MP for Aberfan?" pic.twitter.com/8VWPr48eGW — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) September 5, 2023

I for one would like to thank Gillian Keegan for doing a fucking good job… of proving what an entitled, pompous, out of touch moron she is. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2023

Suspect this may be Gillian Keegan’s last fucking job of any kind https://t.co/xmDJaV2pMV — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) September 4, 2023

good morning to everyone sitting on their arses & not doing a fucking great job, unlike the people who’ve let basic school infrastructure deteriorate — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 5, 2023

Gillian Keegan is doing 'a fucking good job' the same way Kwasi Kwarteng gave us a bloody good budget — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 4, 2023

So to summarise, the government's defence on schools falling down is to say:



- Stopping schools falling down isn't our responsibility

- Only 5% of schools might fall down

- We're doing a "fucking good job" because "everyone else is sat on their arses"pic.twitter.com/O9nNgiRRYk — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 4, 2023

