Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's Four-Letter Rant Inspires Hilarious Memes

Gillian Keegan caused a storm on the internet on Monday after her sudden four-letter outburst about her job performance went viral.
The education secretary has been at the centre of the concrete crisis engulfing schools over the last few days. More than 100 schools have been forced to close just as the autumn term starts, over fears of their buildings could collapse.
But, Keegan clearly felt the backlash to the RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) problems in buildings was unfairly being put on her.
And, on Monday, after speaking to an ITV reporter on camera about the school closures, the cabinet minister seemed to think the camera was switched off.
With her microphone still on, she said: “Does anyone ever say: ‘You know what, you’ve done a fucking good job, because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?’ No signs of that, no?”
Obviously this immediately provoked a lot of responses, including a quick apology from Keegan herself for her “off the cuff remark and choice language”.
She also told Sky News she was “frustrated with the interviewer” for “making out it was all her fault”.
But, it was too late – everyone on X platform (formerly known as Twitter) had already put together their best memes and jokes for the occasion....