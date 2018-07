Egypt Court Sentences 75 To Death In 2013 Sit-In Case

PA An Egypt Court on Saturday sentenced 75 people to death, with the decision now going to the the country's top theological authority for approval

A court in Egypt has sentenced 75 people to death, including top figures of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in, state-run media reported.

Saturday’s decision in Cairo Criminal Court will now be referred to the Grand Mufti, Shawqi Allam – the country’s top theological authority – for his non-binding opinion on the sentences.

Allam usually approves the court’s decision.

Sentencing for more than 660 others was set for September 8, according to the state-run Al-Ahram news website.

The case involves 739 defendants, including the Muslim Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid.

Charges range from murder to damaging public property and the accused face a range of sentences including execution and life in prison.

The 2013 sit-in supported former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was militarily ousted following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule.

Morsi hailed from the Brotherhood.