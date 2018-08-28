Facebook John and Susan Cooper died last Monday

The governor in charge of the Red Sea resort where two British tourists died has confirmed there was a “strange odour” in their room. John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last Monday night. Major General Ahmed Adbullah told reporters the room had been sealed off so all ventilation and air conditioning could be checked. An earlier inspection had shown there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks, according to a statement by prosecutor Nabil Sadeq on Saturday. It also said his office was waiting for a forensic analysis of samples taken from the bodies. According to Reuters, an initial statement from the Red Sea provincial governor’s office, entitled “normal death of an English old man and his wife”, said both had died of heart failure.

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED via Getty Images The Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada