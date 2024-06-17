Ekin-Su Sets The Record Straight On Speculation She's Dating This Traitors Star

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at the Tonys on Sunday night (no we don't know why she was there either but we're here for it all the same) Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has spoken out after fans speculated that she and a fellow competitor on The Traitors US could be more than just friends.

The series finally began streaming on BBC iPlayer last week, with viewers having picked up on Ekin-Su’s closeness with fellow contestant Peter Weber, previously known for appearing on the dating show The Bachelor.

When the series ended, the former Love Island winner even went out to visit Peter and met his mum in LA, prompting some to wonder if they could have been dating at one time.

However, Ekin-Su insisted to Us Weekly that she and Peter are just “very good friends”.

“We have a special friendship, he’s a lovely guy,” she added.

Ekin-Su and Peter pictured during the Traitors season 2 reunion BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Chris Haston

Ekin-Su first rose to fame on the eighth season of Love Island in 2022, which she won alongside ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimente.

While the pair were together on-and-off for around a year and a half, they eventually called things off for good in January 2024, and Ekin-Su was famously reluctant to talk about the relationship or Love Island during her CBB stint in March.