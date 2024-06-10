Good News – We Don't Need To Wait Until Season 3 To Enjoy More Of The Traitors

If the thought of having to wait another six months to get back into all of the drama only a new season of The Traitors can bring fills you with dread, the BBC has made an announcement that might make you very happy.
The second season of The Traitors USA is finally coming to the BBC iPlayer later this week, from Wednesday 12 June, as well as airing on BBC Three.
Unlike most international versions of the award-winning show, this new American season is made up entirely of celebrity contestants, most of whom already have reality TV experience.
If that sounds off-putting at all, it might interest you to hear that there are a few familiar British faces on the line-up, most notably Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former speaker of the house, John Bercow.
Also on the line-up are Real Housewives star and former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Brandi Glanville, RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Peppermint and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.
Last week, the full line-up for the third season of The Traitors US was unveiled, featuring more famous faces like Selling Sunset staple Chrishell Stause, WWE legend Nikki Glazer and actor Sam Asghari, best known as the ex-husband of Britney Spears.
A third series of the British version of The Traitors is slated to begin filming later in the summer, with a celebrity spin-off of the UK series also widely reported to be in the works.
Meanwhile, a fan-favourite from season one, winner Aaron Evans, is also about to make the jump to another reality show, having joined the cast of Love Island USA.