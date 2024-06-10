Good News – We Don't Need To Wait Until Season 3 To Enjoy More Of The Traitors

Alan Cumming leads the first round table of The Traitors US season 2 BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

If the thought of having to wait another six months to get back into all of the drama only a new season of The Traitors can bring fills you with dread, the BBC has made an announcement that might make you very happy.

The second season of The Traitors USA is finally coming to the BBC iPlayer later this week, from Wednesday 12 June, as well as airing on BBC Three.

Unlike most international versions of the award-winning show, this new American season is made up entirely of celebrity contestants, most of whom already have reality TV experience.

Also on the line-up are Real Housewives star and former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Brandi Glanville, RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Peppermint and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming with the cast of season two BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

Last week, the full line-up for the third season of The Traitors US was unveiled, featuring more famous faces like Selling Sunset staple Chrishell Stause, WWE legend Nikki Glazer and actor Sam Asghari, best known as the ex-husband of Britney Spears.

A third series of the British version of The Traitors is slated to begin filming later in the summer, with a celebrity spin-off of the UK series also widely reported to be in the works.