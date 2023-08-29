Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have confirmed their previously-rumoured reunion by sharing a series of holiday snaps after jetting off to Turkey together.

The duo won Love Island 2022 and remained an item for 11 months, before deciding to go their separate ways in July this year.

However, less than two months after calling it quits, Ekin-Su and Davide are apparently giving things another go.

The couple sparked reunion rumours when they jetted off to Bodrum together to celebrate Ekin-Su’s birthday and they’ve now confirmed that they’re back on.

Ekin-Su posted an Instagram carousel with the caption “Favourite pics from the Motherland” and included two snaps of herself and her Italian boyfriend.

Commenting on the snaps, Davide simply posted an eyes emoji and a heart.

He also shared his own holiday snaps, including two more pictures of himself and Ekin-Su.

“The ultimate souvenirs from Turkey,” he wrote in the caption.

HuffPost UK has contacted Ekin-Su and Davide’s representatives for comment.

The duo never spoke publicly about their reasons for splitting.

Davide announced the break-up in July with a simple Instagram post that read: “I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect the decision during this difficult time.”

Ekin-Su and Davide aren’t the only celeb couple to reunite this summer as it looks like Love Island host Maya Jama and Brit Award winner Stormzy are also back together.

Their initial four-year romance ended in 2019, though both stars have always insisted they remained on good terms.

Maya was then spotted backstage as Stormzy headlined London’s All Points East festival earlier this month and over the weekend, they were spotted holding hands while on holiday in Greece.