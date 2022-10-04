There Are Now More Details On Ekin-Su And Davide's New Reality Show, And We Actually Can't Wait

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is coming to ITV2. ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s new reality show is officially on the way, with ITV2 revealing more details about the hotly-anticipated series.

The previously announced Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will follow the reigning Love Island winners as they embark on two trips to Davide’s beloved Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

Davide will give Ekin-Su a tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, before they travel through the Tuscan valley.

Pancake professional Ekin-Su will also be seen trying to impress Davide’s family with her cooking skills as she she prepares some homemade gnocchi.

The loved-up couple will then jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul, and Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actor.

In the second half of the two-part special, they’ll then venture on an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis – but how will they fare living in such close quarters?

ITV2 controller and director of reality commissioning Paul Mortimer, said of the show: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

Ekin-Su and Davide announced they’d landed their own travel show on The Big Breakfast back in August, shortly after they left the Love Island villa as champions.

In the weeks since, Ekin-Su has released her own collection with clothing brand Oh Polly, while Davide has launched his own collection with Boohoo Man.