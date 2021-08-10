Elephants Who Stunned Us All Finally Reach Safety After Epic Trek

A group of endangered elephants who stunned scientists when they spent more than a year travelling across China are now in a safe habitat.

The 14 elephants travelled 807 miles and are now – finally – approaching a protected home in southwest China, according to Yunnan province officials.

There had been widespread fears they were not aware of where they were going, because there was no clear scientific explanation as to why they started the journey in the first place.

There were also worries they could run into dangerous new territories along the way as they crossed towns and rivers – or that they could pose a threat themselves to local people.

Elephants are accustomed to travelling short distances but this particular trek set alarm bells ringing in recent months, and an emergency committee was even set up to handle them.

To guide the elephants to a safer location, officials set up electric fences and bait alongside artificial roads after crafting a “scientifically planned” route, according to the committee.

If all goes to plan, the elephants will now be able to safely return to their own habitat where they will “thrive”.

Joshua Plotnik, assistant professor of elephant psychology at Hunter College at the City University of New York told the BBC that “no-one knows” why the animals started their expedition.

He added that Asian elephants are struggling with mass habitat loss due to human activity, and so this herd’s voyage “is almost certainly related to the need for resources”.