A primary school staged an “elf murder” in one of their classrooms as part of a writing exercise – and people weren’t happy about it.

Flowery Field Primary School in Greater Manchester set up the fake crime scene in one of its classrooms, including cordoned off police areas, fake elf blood splatters, and an elf outline on the floor.

The school shared pictures of the scene on Twitter, writing: “Year 4 writing detectives are on the case! What has happened in [class] 4VS today? Collecting as many clues as we can find...”