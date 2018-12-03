Shiraz On The Shelf Is Perfect For Parents Who Are So Over Elf On The Shelf

Move over, Elf on the Shelf and Mensch on a Bench. There’s a new holiday craze in town that’s just for parents’ enjoyment.

Dena Blizzard, the comedian and mum behind “One Funny Mother,” has created Shiraz on the Shelf ― the perfect new tradition for wine-loving mums and dads.

Shiraz on the Shelf is a kit featuring a special wine glass and Christmas booklet that’s sure to resonate with “the harried, under-appreciated mums out there who might need a little help to survive the holidays.”