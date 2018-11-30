It’s the first week of Elf on the Shelf and you’re fresh-faced and raring to go (well, maybe).

We’ll be bringing you elf moves to keep you afloat throughout December, so that’s one less think you have to think about on top of everything else in the run up to Christmas Eve.

But this week, we’ve eased you in gently, with some simple Elf on the Shelf ideas you can turn around quickly before you go to bed – from a cheeky elf unwrapping presents to one who decided to take a selfie.

1. Reading Elf