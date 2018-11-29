You have a whole month of Elf on the Shelf ahead of you. A whole month when you might, frankly, sometimes wish you hadn’t committed to this thing. Your kids, however, will almost certainly disagree. So whether you’re introducing your elf to your kids for the first time, or welcoming him back into your home for a return visit, it’s time to get his adventures kicked off in style.
Here are some of our favourite ways to welcome your elf back, or get your kids excited about their new visitor. Check back for new ideas all month!
1. Surprise
Get your elf bursting through a parcel, as if he’s been delivered straight to your door (and just can’t wait to get out).
2. I’m Back
Steal this short poem to accompany your elf on the first day – it gives your kids a little taster of why he’s been sent by Santa.
3. Miss Me?
Granted, this one will take slightly longer but also means you can eat the chocolate M&Ms with your kids once they’ve seen him.
4. Pop-Up
Get a box for your elf to pop out from for his first day.
5. Game On
Got a more sinister elf? This “let the games begin” entrance could be fun.
6. Zooming In
Get your elf flying into your house on a paper aeroplane from the North Pole.
7. Santa’s Watching
Just a subtle reminder that the elf is there to make sure your kids are behaving...
8. Simple Hello
It doesn’t have to be complicated – a simple hello will do.
9. Suitcase Trip
Find small jewellery boxes and add on pipe cleaner handles to make it look like the elf’s suitcases. He’s here to stay for a month, remember.
10. Arrival Letter
Use this arrival letter alongside your elf on the 1 December to get things off to a jolly start.