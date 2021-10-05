Elijah Wood Reveals Swipe At Harvey Weinstein Hidden In Lord Of The Rings

The creative team behind the Lord of the Rings trilogy disliked Harvey Weinstein so much that one of the film’s costumes was designed to be a deliberate dig at the Hollywood mogul, according to actor Elijah Wood.

Weinstein was one of the industry’s biggest powerbrokers before his rape conviction last year, and his Miramax production company had the initial rights to the Lord Of The Rings films.

Elijah, who played Frodo Baggins, told the Armchair Expert podcast that Weinstein had saddled filmmaker Peter Jackson some seemingly impossible conditions for getting the movies made with another studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson pulled it off anyway, securing a deal with New Line Cinema for what would become an iconic big-screen franchise.