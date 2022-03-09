Elizabeth Hurley Offers Words Of Support To Shane Warne's Daughter After Cricketer's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne pictured in 2013 Brendon Thorne via Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley has offered some words of support to the daughter of cricketer Shane Warne following his death last week.

The Australian sporting legend died suddenly at the age of 52 on Friday while on holiday in Thailand, with a post mortem later revealing he had died of natural causes.

Elizabeth – who was engaged to Shane between September 2011 and December 2013 – previously shared her own tribute to her former fiancé and has supported his 20-year-old daughter Summer, as she posted in memory of her dad.

Alongside a series of pictures with her father, Summer wrote on Instagram: “There is no words. It feels like i’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life.

“There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that ‘everything is going to be okay’ or how ‘proud’ you are of me, or simply saying ‘goodnight’ or ‘good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…’”

She continued: “You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again. I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are.”

Elizabeth commented on the post, writing: “I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you.”

Summer replied telling her that she “loves her so much”.

Elizabeth’s son Damian also told Summer how much he loved her in the comments of her emotional post.

Both Elizabeth and Damian shared a similar sentiment on a post shared by Shane’s 23-year-old son Jackson.

The Austin Powers star previously shared a series of throwback photos taken over the course her relationship with Shane following his death, writing: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Damian also said: “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this. SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known.

“My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”