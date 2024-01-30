Elmo Asked 1 Simple Question On Social Media — And People Took It Way Too Seriously

Sesame Street favourite Elmo NBC via Getty Images

Let’s just say these responses will not tickle Elmo.

On Monday, the chipper Sesame Street character posted a simple and sincere message to his fans on X, formerly Twitter: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Considering that a man who started an insurrection is the Republican Party front-runner for US president, the state of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a “loneliness epidemic” and that it’s only freaking January, people got a little too honest with the beloved character.

“Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. One that was previously unfathomable in nature,” said author Hanif Abdurraqib.

“Our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes. However I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking,”.

Another person assured the Muppet fave that they were good, before asking him to “pls check on Nicki Minaj,” referring to her ongoing rap feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

However, the best response to Elmo’s post might’ve been from journalist Séamus Malekafzali, who succinctly wrote: “Elmo I’m gonna be real I am at my fucking limit.”

If you’d like to see more people treat Elmo the way he treats a pet rock named Rocko — or just lean on him for a little too much emotional support — just scroll down!

Elmo I just got laid off — Cigs (@UsingCigarettes) January 29, 2024

Elmo we're all one bad day from moving in with Oscar, it's BLEAK out here bro https://t.co/ORuexoBpI9 — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) January 29, 2024

Wife left me

Daughters don’t respect me

My job is a joke

Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024

Great. Now Elmo has officially checked in on me more than my family. https://t.co/qhUhp72IAU — Delaney King (@delaneykingrox) January 29, 2024

Me getting ready to trauma dump on Elmo https://t.co/deeCrnYieo pic.twitter.com/PwYNXYevGs — Theo Gary (@TheoGary) January 29, 2024

Elmo there’s hot naked girls constantly liking my tweets but I don’t think they are real — Greg Thomas (@gregthomasbooks) January 29, 2024

Elmo’s social media manager reading all the responses like

pic.twitter.com/QxFiryPVFX https://t.co/WtWz2NzxXe — 👽brittny pierre (@sleep2dream) January 29, 2024

Well Elmo, think about how you felt about Rocco and multiply that by a lot. — 🔻💚🤍🖤نِيّا (@NiaSolstice) January 29, 2024