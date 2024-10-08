Elon Musk And Tucker Carlson Laugh Over Idea Of Kamala Harris Assassination

X

Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson shared a hearty laugh over the prospect of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris being assassinated. (Watch the video below.)

On Carlson’s X show posted on Monday, Musk revisited his widely rebuked comment on social media last month that “no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala” after the apparent second attempt on Trump.

Advertisement

“I made a joke which, I realise, I deleted, which is like no one is even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it’s pointless,” Musk told Carlson as the two cracked up. “What do you achieve? Nothing. Just find another puppet.”

“It’s deep and true,” the fired Fox News commentator said.

“Nobody’s trying to kill Joe Biden. That would be pointless,” the X owner followed.

Carlson continued the exchange by asking about the post, “You actually put that up?”

“People interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like … doesn’t it seem strange that no one has even bothered to try?” Musk replied, laughing. “Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet.”

“That’s hilarious,” Carlson said amid more guffaws. (The Secret Service reportedly didn’t find it as funny as these two.)

“She’s safe,” Musk snarked.

Musk, who appeared at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, tried hard to play billionaire provocateur in the interview. The X owner repeated his claim from the event that “it’s the last election we’re gonna have” if Trump loses because an influx of immigrants in swing states will eventually vote Democrat. He also pondered how long his imaginary prison sentence would be.

Advertisement

Fast-forward to 0:40 for their conversation about Harris: