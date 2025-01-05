Elon Musk Says Reform Needs A New Leader Because Nigel Farage 'Doesn't Have What It Takes'

Nigel Farage and Elon Musk in happier times at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Nigel Farage on X/Stuart Mitchell

Elon Musk has said Reform UK needs a new leader because Nigel Farage “doesn’t have what it takes”.

The tech billionaire’s comments came just hours after Farage described him as “a hero”.

His latest intervention on UK politics casts serious doubt on claims he was prepared to make a substantial donation to Reform.

In a post on X, the social media platform he owns. Musk said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

It comes after Farage moved to distance himself from jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who Musk has said should be released from prison.

He said: “Everyone says, well, what about [Musk’s] comments on Tommy Robinson? Look, my position is perfectly clear on that. I never wanted Tommy Robinson to join UKIP, I don’t want him to join Reform UK, and he won’t be.”

Farage said Musk “sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs”.

“But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court,” he said.

Mr Farage added: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Responding to Musk’s comments on X, Farage said: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.



My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

Musk’s comments are all the more surprising given the fact Farage lavished praise on him earlier today amid the backlash to his attacks on the government over its response to the child grooming scandal.

On Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the Reform UK leader defended comments he has made about Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

He accused the PM of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” and described safeguarding minister Jess Phillips as a “rape genocide apologist” who should be jailed.

His comments came after Phillips turned down a request from Oldham Council for there to be a government-led inquiry into grooming gangs in the town.

Musk has suggested that Phillips was trying to protect the prime minister, who he accused of failing to prosecute the gangs when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service between 2008 and 2013.

Farage said: “If it turns out that Keir Starmer as Director of Public Prosecutions did, in effect, not prosecute a case for fear of what it would do to community relations, for fear that it would provoke the charge of racism, then he is open to be criticised.

“And by the way, the fact that Musk supports me and supports Reform, doesn’t mean as two grown-ups we have to agree with everything the other says.”

Later in the interview, Farage insisted his refusal to condemn Musk was not because he was planning to give the party a lot of money.

He said: “I think I’ve made it perfectly clear that I don’t agree with everything he says, but I do believe in free speech.