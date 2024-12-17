Farage Meets Elon Musk Amid Speculation The X Tycoon May Donate $100m To Reform

Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage Nigel Farage on X/Stuart Mitchell

It comes amid speculation the X CEO is looking to donate up to $100m to Farage’s populist party, Reform UK.

Bizarrely, the pair posed for a photo in front of a youthful portrait of the US president-elect with Reform’s new party treasurer Nick Candy.

Advertisement

Farage posted the photo – taken in the US – on X on Tuesday afternoon, alongside the caption: “Britain Needs Reform. @ElonMusk.”

The Reform leader also wrote a joint statement with Candy, saying: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday.

“We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.

Advertisement

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

According to POLITICO, Farage’s team did not say who had asked for the meeting or explain what else was discussed.

Musk, a close friend of Trump, is going to be the joint head of the department of government efficiencies (DOGE) when the new administration starts next month.

Advertisement

The richest man in the world has also made it clear on his own social media accounts that he supports the populist party.

Musk also wrote “yes” in response to an X post questioning if Reform could win the next general election.

Advertisement

Farage claimed the billionaire has been “very supportive” of his party, but denied suggestions that the tech tycoon could give money to Reform.

He said: “He thinks that if Reform do well in the UK, we can bring about the same kind of change that he intends to do with Donald Trump in America.”

The Reform leader also responded to speculation about his backing from the top Republicans last month, when he said: “Are Trump and Elon going to support me in the run up to 2029, well, that’s what friends are for isn’t it?”