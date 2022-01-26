Elton John performing in New Orleans last week Erika Goldring via Getty Images

A positive Covid-19 test has forced Sir Elton John to postpone at least two shows in the US, where he was scheduled to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of his ongoing farewell tour.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted Covid and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” the music icon told his fans on his Instagram story.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

The 74-year-old rock legend added that he’s “fully vaccinated and boosted” and was only experiencing “mild” symptoms.

“I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend,” he wrote. “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has had a rocky path since its inception in 2018.

In addition to a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Rocket Man singer also fell and injured his hip, delaying a planned European leg until 2023.

He told the Today Show last year that he was eager to stop touring so he can spend more time with his husband and two kids.

“I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over],” Sir said. “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that.

“You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”