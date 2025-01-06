Entertainment awards seasonGolden GlobesRihanna

Elton John Makes Light Of 'Regressive Eyesight' Issues While Presenting At Golden Globes

The music icon made it clear he still has a sense of humour about his recent health problems.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

Elton John and Brandi Carlile at the 2025 Golden Globes
Elton John and Brandi Carlile at the 2025 Golden Globes
CBS

Sir Elton John made a scene-stealing appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

In recent history, the legendary musician has been in the headlines due to several health issues, after being left with “limited vision” as the result of an infection over the summer.

During the ceremony over the weekend, Sir Elton joined fellow singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile on stage to present the award for Best Score.

“It’s a very special night for me to be here,” the Candle In The Wind singer told the stars in attendance. “I don’t know if you know, but there’s been stories going around about my regressive eyesight.”

He continued: “I just want to reassure everybody – it’s not as bad as it seems.”

Making light of the situation, he then turned to Brandi and declared: “I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host… Rihanna.”

Elton John, while standing next to Brandi Carlile, reassured everyone that his health issues with his eyes aren't as bad as everyone thinks:

"I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o16MAflMRw

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

The chart-topping singer first disclosed that he was dealing with “limited vision” in his right eye in September.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he said at the time. “I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

He continued: “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Last month, the Grammy winner gave an update on his condition when asked during an interview about recording new music.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he shared. “I can do [interviews], but going into the studio and recording… I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for a start.”

He added: “We’re taking initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment, that’s really what we’re concentrating on.

“It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen. And it kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

