This year’s Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2025 with a ceremony that was actually pretty fun-filled, with some surprising, emotional and, indeed, pretty hilarious moments all crammed into Sunday night’s ceremony.
Huge stars from across the world of cinema and TV attended the event over the weekend – but because it all takes place in the wee small hours for those of us in the UK, you’d be forgiven for missing out on a lot of what went down.
Advertisement
With that in mind, here are 31 of the key moments you might well have missed from this year’s Golden Globes…
The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet got off to a somewhat unusual start, when Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes became the first ‘stars’ to make their way into the event
Advertisement
The real Glen Powell was among the first to arrive – walking the red carpet with his parents (practically celebs in their own right by this point) in tow
Advertisement
And he wasn’t the only one keeping it in the family – with Angelina Jolie arriving alongside her daughter Zahara
We have all the time in the world for Ayo Edebiri paying homage to Julia Roberts’ Golden Globes look from 25 years ago
And while we’re on the subject of iconic Golden Globes suits – let’s give a big hand to Andrew Scott
Advertisement
Elsewhere on the red carpet, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are clearly still joint at the hip...
...Nicole Kidman brought some classic Hollywood glamour to the Golden Globes...
...and Jeremy Strong gave us this
Advertisement
Host Nikki Glaser got the Golden Globes off to a really strong start with one of the most confident awards show monologues in recent memory
Although Harrison Ford looked suitably peeved at his name-check
Advertisement
Nikki Glaser’s monologue also gave viewers a rare glimpse at Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at their Golden Globes table
There were a few upsets on the night – including in the ceremony’s very first category when Zoe Saldaña beat frontrunner Ariana Grande in the Best Supporting Actress In A Film category (clearly even she was shocked, as evidenced by this emotional speech)
Next up was Kieran Culkin, winning his second Golden Globe and remaining the human personification of charm itself
Advertisement
Demi Moore (more on her later) and her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley paid homage to the film that had everyone talking last year
Some more comedic brilliance from Nikki Glaser
Advertisement
Baby Reindeer star Jesscia Gunning styled out a near-tumble with this epic one-liner
No one was expecting that, of all musical acts, Boyzone would get a mention during the Golden Globes ceremony thanks to a brief fact-file about Colin Farrell
Advertisement
Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara delivered straight-up comedy during their three-minute segment
Advertisement
Sofía Vergara had a brilliant reaction to losing her award to Jodie Foster
Andrew Garfield’s full-blown smouldering on stage had us feeling... a lot of things (and we weren’t the only ones)
Advertisement
Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe after more than 40 years in the entertainment industry – and delivered the speech of the night
Sebastian Stan also used his acceptance speech to make an important point about the need for inclusivity in cinema
Advertisement
Filmmaker Brady Corbet took a moment to remember his friend Jeff Baena, and share his condolences with his widow Aubrey Plaza
Sir Elton John proved he has a sense of humour about his recent health struggles while presenting the award for Best Score
Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh were an absolute treat presenting together (and if you’re a Wicked devotee, there’s one comment from their segment you’ll really want to listen out for)
Advertisement
Vin Diesel gave frenemy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a playful shout-out while introducing Wicked’s only win of the evening
An impassioned Jon M Chu then made it clear why directing the movie musical meant so much to him
Advertisement
Wrestling aficionado Richard Gadd got a little star-struck after spotting one familiar face in the audience
Anna Sawai’s win for Shōgun was also a total delight
Advertisement
Come to think of it, maybe it’s time Melissa McCarthy presented a whole awards show herself
And finally... Glenn Close may have got a bit too excited while introducing the winner of Best Motion Picture – Drama
Advertisement
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ayo Edebiri
via Associated Press
Zoe Saldaña
via Associated Press
Jessica Gunning
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo
via Associated Press
Andrew Scott
via Associated Press
Nicole Kidman
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Richard Gadd
via Associated Press
Zendaya
via Associated Press
Timothée Chalamet
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Viola Davis
via Associated Press
Angelina Jolie
via Associated Press
Kate Winslet
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Cate Blanchett
via Associated Press
Mikey Madison
via Associated Press
Miley Cyrus
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Cooper Koch
via Associated Press
Pamela Anderson
via Associated Press
Glenn Close
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
via Associated Press
Ariana Grande
via Associated Press
Andrew Garfield
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Daniel Craig
via Associated Press
Emma Stone
via Associated Press
Quinta Brunson
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Sebastian Stan
via Associated Press
Isabella Rosselini
via Associated Press
Glen Powell
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Anna Sawai
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong
via Associated Press
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Karla Sofía Gascon
Jennifer Coolidge
David Fisher/Shutterstock
via Associated Press
Colman Domingo
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Tilda Swinton
via Associated Press
Allison Janney
via Associated Press
Kerry Washington
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Jack Lowden
via Associated Press
Nikki Glaser
via Associated Press
Anya Taylor-Joy
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Keira Knightley
via Associated Press
Jean Smart
via Associated Press
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Ali Wong
via Associated Press
Jonathan Van Ness
via Associated Press
Kathy Bates
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Amy Adams
via Associated Press
Jodie Foster
via Associated Press
Fernanda Torres
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Dakota Fanning
via Associated Press
Nava Mau
via Associated Press
Kristen Bell
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Ariana DeBose
via Associated Press
Mindy Kaling
via Associated Press
Nicolas Alexander Chavez
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Janelle James
via Associated Press
Tyler James Williams
via Associated Press
Auliʻi Cravalho
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Maren Morris
via Associated Press
Lilly Singh
via Associated Press
Hannah Einbinder
Advertisement