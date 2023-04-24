Emergency Cobra Meeting On Sudan Crisis As Thousands Of Brits Remain Trapped

Smoke billows over residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 22, 2023, during ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. - via Getty Images

An emergency Cobra meeting will take place on Monday afternoon as thousands of British nationals remain trapped in Sudan.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the government was “working around the clock” to support those who remained in the country.

Advertisement

“We will pull every lever possible to help bring about a ceasefire and equally to support British nationals trapped by fighting,” the spokesman said.

People fleeing street battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals, are transported on the back of a truck in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 21, 2023. - via Getty Images

He insisted they were exploring “all avenues” to get British nationals out but declined to go into detail.

“Obviously the safety of remaining British nationals is our utmost priority,” he added.

“We recognise it’s going to be a worrying and distressing time for those who are trapped by the fighting, so that’s why we are urgently exploring all routes for British nationals to leave Sudan obviously should they wish to.”

Advertisement

Pressed on what they were doing, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on actual operational elements that are under consideration. It wouldn’t be helpful at this point. We are considering all avenues for how to safely evacuate people.”

Foreign secretary James Cleverly chaired a sixth Cobra session, an emergency committee made up of ministers and top officials, on the conflict late on Sunday.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell is also expected to make a statement in the Commons following the evacuation of British diplomats yesterday.

Brits trapped in Sudan have been told to stay indoors and await further information.

Under the cover of darkness, late on Saturday night, elite British troops were involved in a covert mission to evacuate British diplomats and their families from Sudan's capital, Khartoum.



Here is how they did it. https://t.co/GZwPOpeBh3 pic.twitter.com/xQndPO3DoQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 24, 2023

The government is under pressure to bring an estimated 4,000 citizens to safety as the war-torn African nation spirals into chaos.

Advertisement

Some said they felt “abandoned” after diplomats were rescued in a night-time evacuation mission.

Others are organising their own dangerous private evacuations amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity.

Mitchell said the government is doing “everything we can” to get British nationals out.

He defended the prioritisation of embassy staff, saying there had been “a very specific threat to the diplomatic community” in the capital Khartoum.

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee, called for the focus to now shift to getting UK civilians out “because there is no imminent sign of a ceasefire”.

She estimated there could be “3,000, 4,000 plus” British nationals trapped in Sudan.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence committee, called for a “clear-cut plan” to get British passport-holders out of Sudan.

“If that plan does not emerge today, then individuals will then lose faith and then start making their own way back,” he told GB News, saying that could lead to “some very difficult situations”.

Advertisement

William, a UK citizen in Sudan, told the BBC he was forced to “go private” and leave Khartoum on a bus arranged by his Sudanese employer because “we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government”.

More than 400 people have died and thousands injured in a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).