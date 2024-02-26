'They Had To Glue His Head Shut!': Emily Blunt Recalls Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer Injury

Emily Blunt, who portrayed the titular scientist's wife in 2023's Oppenheimer, gifted her co-star a rather luxurious pillow. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

Cillian Murphy injured himself during the making of Oppenheimer, but not while the cameras were rolling.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with his co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt last week, the latter of whom revealed that she gifted Cillian a pillow amid the demanding production to help him get proper sleep — only for things to go terribly awry.

She explained that her fellow actor needed sleep “even more than food,” referencing the strict diet that Cillian adopted to portray the film’s titular scientist.

Emily thus gifted him a Hästens pillow — a product that she’s been “obsessed with” and apparently costs hundreds of euros.

“He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night ... and he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was ... and smashed his head open on the bedside table,” she said.

“So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!” Emily exclaimed.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt at a Bafta event last month Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Cillian explained that he and the film’s makeup designer, Luisa Abel, regularly got up around two in the morning. to prepare for each day’s shoot. He thus simply ignored the injury and headed to set, where Abel “glued” his head and “covered it all up.”

The actor, who noted that “you don’t even see it in the movie,” said that he was nonetheless still shaken by the incident.

“I was a bit shocked, you know. I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, [and] bang,” he recalled.

Cillian went to rigorous lengths to portray J. Robert Oppenheimer, which his co-stars continue to highlight amid the film’s Oscar campaign.

Emily, who played the scientist’s wife, has said that Cillian often ate only almonds and apples during the making of the film. And Matt Damon purportedly joked that Cillian was “the worst dinner companion” ever due to his fixation on his role.

