Cillian Murphy Continues His Awards Season Dominance With Adorable Baftas Shout-Out

Cillian Murphy on stage at the 2024 Baftas BBC

On Sunday night, the Irish actor picked up his first ever Bafta for his leading performance in the historical epic Oppenheimer.

After hugging collaborators Christopher Nolan and Emily Blunt, the Peaky Blinders star made his way onto the stage, where he began his speech with a very wholesome: “Oh boy… holy moly…”

Cillian went on to thank “the most dynamic, decent, kindest producer-director partnership in Hollywood, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas” for “seeing something in me that I probably didn’t see in myself”.

After a series of thank yous, Cillian then turned his attention to his “fellow nominees” and fellow Oppenheimer co-stars, who he branded his “Oppen-homies’.

Incredible.

“All of you in the room, I know it’s a cliché to say that I am in awe of you but I actually genuinely am in awe,” he added.

“[J Robert] Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty, complex character, and he meant different things to different people. And one man’s monster is another man’s hero. And that’s why I love movies – because we have a space to celebrate and interrogate and investigate that complexity. It’s a privilege to be part of this community with you all.”

Cillian then wrapped up his speech with a shout-out to his wife Yvonne and their teenage sons Malachy and Aran, telling his family: “You’re my best friends and I love you so much.”