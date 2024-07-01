Glastonbury Organiser Emily Eavis Responds To 1 Complaint About This Year's Line-Up

Glastonbury's unmistakable Pyrmaid Stage as pictured on Sunday during Shania Twain's performance Harry Durrant via Getty Images

Emily Eavis has spoken out about some of the conversations around this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

The UK’s biggest music festival took place in its usual location at Worthy Farm over the weekend, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA all headlining on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

However, NME reported that some fans were unhappy about the absence of rock acts on the line-up, although Emily – who co-organises Glasto with her father Michael Eavis – has claimed she thinks this year’s festival “reflects what’s happening in the music world at the moment”.

“There aren’t a lot of new rock acts to choose from, if I’m honest,” she told the Press Association, though she added she hopes this will change in the future.

“Hopefully that will emerge again, my heyday was 1995 with Pulp and Oasis and Radiohead – and that was great, but music changes all the time and right now this is where we’re at,” she claimed.

Emily also pointed out that Glastonbury is criticised “every year” for being “too rock, too grime, too hip-hop, too pop”, insisting this is “just part of our year”.

“Generally it’s not from the public,” she said of these criticisms. “Everybody’s really happy and excited to be here.”

Emily Eavis welcoming music fans to Glastonbury last week OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

It’s worth pointing out that Glastonbury did still feature plenty of rock acts, with Idles, Rachel Chinouriri, Avril Lavigne and Kasabian among our stand-out moments from the festival this year.

With Glasto barely over for another year, attention has already turned to next year’s event, which Emily has already teased is something fans should expect to be a big one.