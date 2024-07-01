Glastonbury Organiser Emily Eavis Already Has Something To Say About Next Year's Festival

Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage pictured on Monday morning OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

The Glastonbury stages are still being dismantled, and some fans won’t have even made it home yet – but organisers are already turning their attention to next year’s festival.

In an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press, the event’s resident newspaper, Emily Eavis teased that she and her father Michael were already looking ahead to the future, and with good reason.

Confirming that Glasto would take a year off in 2026 “to give the land a rest”, Emily said: “The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Emily Eavis welcoming music fans to Glastonbury last week OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Emily, who plans the event with her dad every year, said that Glastonbury was a place where everyone can “come together and find our common ground”, saying that it “restores your faith in humanity” every year.

Headliners on the Pyramid Stage this year included Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, while country mega-star Shania Twain performed a string of her hits in the Sunday afternoon “legends” slot.

While rumours about who will take to the stage next year haven’t started yet, Emily has made no secret of her hopes for one act to make a rare return to live performance at Glastonbury in the future.

She named Kate Bush as her “dream headliner” during an interview last month, saying: “I’ve put it out there that I’d love to have her. I hope it will happen one day. I mean, [Elton John] was a pipe dream and it happened, so you never know.”

Last year, rumours were abound that Taylor Swift could make her Glasto debut in 2024, after fans spotted a considerable gap in her European Eras tour dates. However, this was later ruled out when she added dates in Ireland over the festival weekend.