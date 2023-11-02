Schitt’s Creek Star Emily Hampshire Apologises After Backlash Over Johnny Depp Halloween Costume

Emily Hampshire Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Schitt’s Creek actor Emily Hampshire has made an apology after facing a backlash over her Halloween costume this year.

In a since-deleted Instagram post that was first shared over the the weekend, Emily and a friend were seen wearing outfits inspired by what Johnny Depp and Amber Heard wore during their highly-publicised defamation trial last year.

Emily dressed as the former Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, while her friend wore an outfit inspired by Heard, and pulled exaggerated facial expressions in the photos.

The two also posed with props inspired by certain details that emerged during the court case.

After coming under fire over the costume, Emily posted an apology on Instagram, which read: “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done.”

The Canadian performer added: “l am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.

“Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.

Emily played motel clerk Stevie Budd in all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek, which aired between 2015 and 2020.

She’s also appeared in the TV drama 12 Monkeys, and the 2023 films Self Reliance, Fitting In and Appendage.

Johnny Depp leaving court in May 2022 Consolidated News Pictures via Getty Images

In June 2022, Johnny Depp won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, relating to a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post.

