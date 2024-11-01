Emily Mortimer Opens Up About 'Imposter' Syndrome Ahead Of Replacing Sally Hawkins In Paddington

Emily Mortimer via Associated Press

Emily Mortimer has revealed she had some trepidation about playing Mrs Brown in the new Paddington movie.

Paddington In Peru sees Emily taking over the role of the Brown family matriarch from Sally Hawkins, who made the decision not to return for the third film in the series.

Speaking to Graham Norton on Friday’s episode of his BBC talk show, the Bafta nominee admitted she struggled with a case of imposter syndrome before taking on the part.

“It was really nice being married to Hugh [Bonneville, her on-screen husband], so it was easy in that respect but nerve-wracking stepping into this incredible thing,” she said.

Emily continued: “I was worried about feeling like an imposter as I couldn’t hope to emulate the most amazing performance that Sally gave.

“All I could do was bring my own version and hope it was halfway as good.”

Emily Mortimer (left) and Sally Hawkins (right) as Mrs Brown in Paddington Studio Canal/Shutterstock

“I know people always say this, but it really is the sweetest, kindest, loveliest set with the most thoughtful and caring vibe,” she added. “It sounds soppy to say it, but I think there is something about the spirit of Paddington that makes everything okay.”

Sally previously said of her decision not to return: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special.

“She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own.”

Ben Whishaw once again voices Paddington in the upcoming family movie, which sees Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas playing new adversaries to the Brown family.

Julie Walters also returns as the eccentric housekeeper Mrs Bird, after claiming in 2020 that she was retired from acting “unless it’s another Mamma Mia!”.

Watch Emily Mortimer and Hugh Bonneville’s full interview on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, airing at 10.40pm on BBC One.