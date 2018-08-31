Eminem's Surprise New Album 'Kamikaze' Attacks 'Evil Serpent' Trump, But He's Called Out For Homophobic Lyrics

In the opening track, ‘The Ringer’, Eminem claims Trump sent the Secret Service to investigate him, after his blistering attack on the president at the 2017 BET Awards.

The rapper has branded Trump ‘Agent Orange’ and an ‘evil serpent’ on his latest release, ‘Kamikaze’.

Eminem continued his attacks against US president Donald Trump as he dropped a surprise new album on Thursday night.

In the awards show video, Eminem called Trump a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” - a line which likely inspired the name for the latest album.

Addressing the matter, the lyrics in ‘The Ringer’ say:

“These verses are makin’ him a wee bit nervous

And he’s too scared to answer me with words

’Cause he knows that he will lyrically get murdered

But I know at least he’s heard it

’Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service

To meet in person

To see if I really think of hurtin’ him

Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists

I said: “Only when it comes to ink and lyricists”

However, on the track, Eminem admits regret over the way his BET Awards video told any of his Trump-supporting fans they should stop listening to his music.

He raps: “But if I could go back, I’d at least reword it / And say I empathize with the people this evil serpent / sold the dream to that he’s deserted.”

In the title song ‘Kamikaze’ Eminem also attacks fellow rapper Tyler The Creator, using homophobic language in his lyrics.

Tyler has always said Eminem was his inspiration and the reason he wanted to rap in the first place. But recently Tyler has been more critical of Eminem’s latest work, dismissing Eminem’s collaboration with Beyonce, ‘Walk On Water’.

In ‘Fall’ Eminem slams Tyler, turning on the ‘Flower Boy’ rapper’s recent allusion about his homosexuality. He has previously being accused of homophobia for the excessive use of the word ‘f****t’ in his earlier albums.

“Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f****t bitch

It’s not just ’cause you lack attention

It’s because you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious

If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

The reaction to the attack on Tyler’s sexuality and his use of the word ‘f****t’ has not gone down well with many music fans on Twitter...