Emma Stone Reveals Why She Suspects Leonardo DiCaprio Thinks She's 'A Little Weird'

While Emma Stone is a Hollywood legend in her own right, it’s good to know she’s as goofy around other big stars as we would be. The La La Land actor has said she is convinced Leonardo DiCaprio thinks she’s “a little weird” after her behaviour around him. Emma is a self-confessed Leo super fan, and described meeting the Titanic star when he presented her with her Oscar in 2017 as “the most surreal moment of my life”.

“I was like, I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life,” Emma told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo. I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.” Emma, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in La La Land, continued: “I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments when you’re at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though.”

