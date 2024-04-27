Emma Stone Says It Would Be ‘Nice’ If People Would ‘Just Call Me’ By Her Real Name

Emily “Emma” Stone at the 96th Annual Oscars in March. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Emma Stone would like everyone to finally address her as Emmanuella Gertrude Stonebreaker III, already.

Just kidding! That is by no means her real name — but neither is Emma.

During a joint interview for The Hollywood Reporter with her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder published on Wednesday, Fielder told the outlet he was going to refer to Stone as “Emily” instead of “Emma”.

Stone has explained in the past that although her birth name is Emily Stone, she had to change it while earning her Screen Actors Guild card because there was already an actor named Emily Stone in the union.

After Fielder declared he’d be using Stone’s real name throughout the interview, the outlet asked if anyone else in the industry calls her by her real name.

“When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken [by another actor in SAG]. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily’,” she said, noting that Fielder also calls her “Em.”

When THR asked whether she’d like it if a fan called her “Emily,” the Poor Things star gave a resounding yes.

“That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily,” Stone said.

Stone isn’t alone in being somewhat irked by the overuse of their stage name.

Anne Hathaway was born Anne Hathaway, but prefers to be referred to as her nickname, which is Annie.

Anne Hathaway Rick Kern via Getty Images

The Idea of You star explained to Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that she filmed a commercial when she was 14 and needed a SAG card.

“They asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway,’” she said.

“And so that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne.”

She added that everyone in her life calls her Annie — except for her mum, who only uses “Anne” when she’s angry with her.

