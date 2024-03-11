This Oscars Moment Between Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling Has Movie Fans Melting In Nostalgia

In case you missed it, Ryan Gosling gave a show-stopping performance of I’m Just Ken at The Oscars, along with his fellow ‘Ken’s’ from the movie and even Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame.

Yes, really.

While the whole performance was a total joy, some movie-lovers had their own special moment when he briefly handed the microphone to Emma Stone, in a moment that was reminiscent of their musical film La La Land, released in 2016.

Advertisement

If you haven’t seen La La Land, the two play a couple of struggling artists who can’t seem to be happy together, or apart. The film follows the troubled couple as they chase their artistic pursuits and a happy relationship together, only to learn that they can’t have it all.

Needless to say, seeing the two sharing a moment on a night that both were being celebrated for their creative work was a huge moment for fans of the film and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.

“guess i'll see you in the movies” pic.twitter.com/xevAq1jfet — sasha (@pridenprcjudice) March 11, 2024

this was THE emma stone and ryan gosling moment i have waited for all awards season #oscars pic.twitter.com/v6ESsANFoV — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

Sorry but this Ryan Gosling Emma Stone moment meant everything to me pic.twitter.com/ex2ism6wTc — Heroes Unbound (@HeroesUnbound) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone winning an Oscar for acting and Ryan Gosling winning an Oscar for music !??!?? LA LA LAND IS SO REAL!!! — Ronnee (@ronneecroft) March 11, 2024