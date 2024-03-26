The Oscar-Winning Movie Emma Watson Turned Down

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Emma Watson’s post-Harry Potter projects, from Little Women to Beauty And The Beast, have delighted studios and audiences alike.

But it turns out she turned down another critically-acclaimed movie ― the multiple-Oscar-winning La La Land.

Advertisement

The movie musical, which many remember for its mistaken (and swiftly withdrawn) Best Picture announcement at the 2017 Oscars, nonetheless scooped up six other Academy Awards.

And its leading star Emma Stone’s character was originally meant to be played by none other than Emma Watson ― who turned the film down.

What happened?

Well, Emma was attached to Disney’s Beauty And The Beast remake at the time, which made filming La La Land impossible.

In a SiriusXM radio interview, the British star said: “It’s one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that’s coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone.”

Advertisement

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land Dale Robinette/Black Label Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me [for Beauty And The Beast], and I knew I had to be in London to really do that,” she added.

“And this wasn’t a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be. So scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn’t work out.”

Huh!

Yep! Miles Teller was also meant to be in the movie ― but says he was outright turned down for the role after signing onto it.

He shared that he turned down a role in the movie Arms And The Dudes in order to star in La La Land, only to have his offer rescinded.

Advertisement

“I got a call from my agent, saying, ‘Hey, I just got a call from Lionsgate. Damien told them that he no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you,’” he said.