Emma Willis Once Did The Unthinkable To Her Christmas Dinner And Maintains It Was ‘F***king Delicious’

Aaaah Christmas lunch. Turkey, Brussels, parsnips, roasties, lashings of gravy and aaalllll the trimmings.

Delish.

Now imagine that lot thrown into a blender and served up like some nightmare beige smoothie from hell.

NO THANK YOU.

Well, unless you’re Emma Willis, in which case it’s “fucking delicious” (her words).

Yep, The Voice presenter has actually committed this culinary crime and lived to tell the tale.

Emma Willis is a presenter and occasionally commits heinous food crimes. Nick England via Getty Images

Advertisement

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Emma told revealed that she once resorted to a liquid Christmas dinner when she had a festive dose of tonsillitis.

“I once had tonsillitis at Christmas, so I blended my Christmas dinner,” she shared.

She then added: “It was fucking delicious.”

The Voice judge Pixie Loot then asked her “Like a Christmas dinner shake?”

“Like baby food,” Emma replied.

We really hope Nigella isn’t reading.

A Traditional Christmas dinner poses ahead of being eaten. David Davies via PA Wire/PA Images

Emma is returning as host of The Voice Kids on Boxing Day, along with Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Will.i.am.

They will be joined by a brand new addition to the judging panel in the shape of Boyzone star, Ronan Keating.

Advertisement

Speaking about joining the panel this series, Ronan told Metro: “Coming in as the new kid was always going to be a bit nervy, but they welcomed me in with open hours.

“Within the first hour of being on set I felt totally at home and comfortable working with these guys, we laughed a lot, laughed constantly, it was a very relaxed atmosphere on stage, really enjoyed it, loved it.

“And then the talent, I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve worked on The Voice in Australia so I had an idea of what to expect, but not like that, when the kids come out, the ability, the talent, the emotion, unbelievable.”