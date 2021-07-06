Emma Willis Reveals Her Strictly Come Dancing Dreams And We Are Absolutely Here For It

As Strictly Come Dancing bosses finalise this year’s line-up, they may want to consider approaching Emma Willis if they have not already.
The former Big Brother presenter has admitted she would take part in the BBC ballroom show “in a heartbeat”.
Emma – who hosts The Voice UK and fronted The Circle before it was cancelled in May – said she would jump at the chance if she can find room in her diary.
She told The Sun: “If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. Like I absolutely love it.
“I’ve been asked in the past but it’s always the time of year when we’re filming The Voice and The Circle.
“The Circle is not happening this year, but let’s hope The Voice is — otherwise I will be doing Strictly.”
A number of stars have already been linked to this year’s Strictly, including presenter Maya Jama, Line Of Duty actor Gregory Piper and Good Morning Britain host Alex Beresford.
One person who won’t be joining the line up though is Joe Wicks – and the Body Coach’s reason for “definitely not” ever appearing isn’t exactly the healthiest of excuses.
Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “Publicly dancing on a dance floor, out there and exposed on my own, is my worst fear,” he explains.
“I can only ever really have a dance when I’ve had a drink, so to do Strictly I’d have to be steaming.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in the autumn.