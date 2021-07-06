Emma Willis Reveals Her Strictly Come Dancing Dreams And We Are Absolutely Here For It

As Strictly Come Dancing bosses finalise this year’s line-up, they may want to consider approaching Emma Willis if they have not already. The former Big Brother presenter has admitted she would take part in the BBC ballroom show “in a heartbeat”. Emma – who hosts The Voice UK and fronted The Circle before it was cancelled in May – said she would jump at the chance if she can find room in her diary.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Emma Willis

David M. Benett via Getty Images Maya Jama is one of the stars rumoured for Strictly this year