Craig Revel Horwood Jokes 'Diva' Bruno Tonioli 'Threatened To Kill Him' While Filming New Driving Show

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood may no longer be working together on Strictly Come Dancing, but it’s good to know they’re still winding each other up. Craig has joked Bruno threatened to kill him while filming their new TV show Craig And Bruno’s Great British Road Trip. The pair are swapping the dancefloor for the driving seat as they take on six of the best driving routes in the UK for the six-part ITV series. However, they almost fell out after Craig tried to give Bruno driving advice, leading to a crash.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood

Craig told Radio Times: “I said, ‘Bruno, be careful, there’s bollards and big rocks behind us.’ “He said, ‘I’ve been driving for 34 years…’ Crash. That’s when he threatened to kill me. He can be diva-ish when he’s driving.” Bruno compared Craig to Hyacinth Bucket from Keeping up Appearances, adding: “He was the mother-in-law in the back – but worse, because he was sitting next to me. I wanted to kill him.” Craig replied: “Only because you crashed the car,” with Bruno countered responding: “I didn’t crash the car! He made such a drama. He was screaming.”

ITV The pair are taking to the roads for a new ITV series

However, Bruno admitted that Craig – who is known for his cutting comments as a judge on Strictly, is much calmer than him in real life. He said: “Craig is much more laid-back than I am. He’s the most easy-going person. Whatever impression people have, they’re completely wrong. He’s generous to a fault.” Last month, it was confirmed that Bruno will be sitting out judging this year’s Strictly Come Dancing due to international travel restrictions keeping him in the US, where he serves on the panel of Dancing With The Stars. He will be replaced by professional dancer Anton DuBeke, who will join Craig, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse as a judge. The full interview with Bruno and Craig in this week’s edition of the Radio Times magazine. Craig And Bruno’s Great British Road Trip airs on Wednesday 14 July on ITV.