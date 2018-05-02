One Of The Main Eczema Treatments For Kids Could Be A Waste Of Time

Emollient bath additives provide no meaningful benefit when used in addition to standard eczema care in children, a study has found. Evidence suggests other forms of emollient are useful.

Emollients are hydrating skin treatments that cover the skin with a protective film to trap in moisture. There are three types: leave-on emollients, soap substitutes and bath additives. Researchers from the University of Southampton state that evidence supports the use of leave-on emollients and soap substitutes for kids with eczema, but their study found there was no “significant” difference between the severity of the eczema and the number of symptom flare ups experienced by kids who used emollient bath additives over a 16-week period and those who didn’t.

These additives are widely prescribed at a cost of more than £23m annually to the NHS in England, according to the research published in the BMJ and the researchers say their findings may help guide decisions around prescribing in this area.