Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters A study has revealed there is still a cancer survival gap between England and comparable countries

Radical changes are needed to close the cancer survival gap between England and other European countries, a major report has revealed.

A study by the Health Foundation found that, despite repeated vows since the year 2000 that the country would have the best cancer survival rates in Europe – if not the world – the gap has still not been closed.

“Every year thousands of deaths could be avoided if we achieved these goals,” said Professor Sir Mike Richards, former National Cancer Director. “This is the equivalent to a jumbo jet of people falling from the sky every two weeks.”

According to the research, while significant progress has been made in reducing cancer mortality in recent years, someone diagnosed with colon cancer in the UK still has just a 60% chance of being alive five years later, compared to 71% in Australia.

In order to help close the survival gap, more cancer patients must be diagnosed in the early stages of the disease, the report said, as early-stage cancer is usually much more treatable than late-stage cancer.

Between 2015 and 2017, the proportion of people diagnosed early remained “almost static”.

But Richards said: “If we are serious about moving the dial on early diagnosis, then setting out targets and handing out money will not be enough”.

“The NHS must change the way that care is currently organised to make it easier for people to be seen and diagnosed as quickly as possible, as we know this gives them the best chance of survival,” he added.

Among the report’s recommendations was a call for more funding for diagnostic tools, with a recent ranking of the availability of diagnostic equipment per person in different countries placing the UK 35 out of 37 for CT scanners and 31 out of 36 for MRI scanners.

Meanwhile, more staff must be hired to operate diagnostic machines and interpret scan results in order to avoid delays in the treatment process. Almost one in 11 NHS patients in England wait more than two weeks to be seen after being given an urgent referral by a doctor who suspects they have cancer.

Other suggestions included offering regular CT scans for people at risk of lung cancer, a move which has been shown to reduce mortality by more than a quarter, and increasing investment in cancer prevention - including the reversal of cuts to public health budgets.

The report comes on the same day that analysis by the Labour Party found that budgets to help people stop smoking were cut by 36% between 2013/14 and 2016/17 amid government plans to cut funding for the services by a further 22%.

But Ruth Thorlby, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, echoed Richards’ claim that money alone would not be enough to close the survival gap.

“Although evidence is clearly needed in workforce and equipment, the experience of the past 20 years in cancer shows that staff need support, evidence and skills to implement change,” she said. “Without these, the injunction of resources alone will not be effective.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Improving early diagnosis of cancer is a key priority for this Government. That’s why from next year, patients with suspected cancer will receive a diagnosis or have cancer ruled out within 28 days.

“We also announced a package of cancer measures last month that will radically improve the system and ensure 55,000 more people survive cancer for five years from 2028.”