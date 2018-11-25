Exclusive: Government Accused Of 'Scaremongering' Over Migrant NHS Fraud

The government has been accused of “scaremongering” for exaggerating the scale of NHS fraud committed by migrants, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Official government publications have stated fraud involving Europeans charging the NHS for care amounts to almost £19 million a year by mis-use of the European Health Insurance Card.

The blue card is issued by the NHS to British people to pay for emergency treatment in continental Europe.

The figure that led to a series of tabloid stories about foreigners exploiting “loopholes”, with the cost apparently reaching £200m over ten years.

But a Freedom of Information response from the Department of Health shows the NHS’s fraud division has only discovered potential seven cases of fraud in the last three years, and just two definite cases.

The Whitehall department said it has “not yet been established” the cost of the fraud. But a previous HuffPost UK FOI request revealed that five cases of fraud unearthed between 2010 and 2015 cost just £712.56.

The figures are in stark contrast to the NHS Counter Fraud Authority saying that the estimated cost of European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) fraud was £18.7m in 2015-16.