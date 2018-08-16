England Rugby Star Danny Cipriani Pleads Guilty To Assault

England rugby star Danny Cipriani has pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates’ Court to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following an incident in a nightclub on the island.

The 30-year-old fly half appeared at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

He has been fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to a female police officer.

The England rugby player was charged with resisting arrest, common assault, larceny, and being disorderly on licensed premises.

The latter charges were dropped.

Cipriani, wearing an open-necked checked shirt, kept his head down as he emerged from court.

He ignored reporters’ questions before getting in to a waiting car.

He was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after the incident outside a club in St Helier, the island’s capital.

The rugby player had been in Jersey for pre-season preparations with his new club Gloucester, who he joined earlier in the summer.

In a statement the club said they were “aware of the incident” and would make a further announcement in due course.