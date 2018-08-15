England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been charged with assault following an incident at a nightclub in Jersey.

The fly-half was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after an occurrence outside a club in St Helier, the island’s capital, his club Gloucester have announced.

He will appear at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning

A States of Jersey Police spokesman said: “This afternoon 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.