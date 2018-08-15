England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been charged with assault following an incident at a nightclub in Jersey.
The fly-half was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after an occurrence outside a club in St Helier, the island’s capital, his club Gloucester have announced.
He will appear at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning
A States of Jersey Police spokesman said: “This afternoon 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.
“He’s been remanded in custody until his court appearance at the magistrates’ court at 10am tomorrow.
“He was arrested at the early hours of this morning following an incident in Mulcaster Street in St Helier.”
Cipriani recently joined Gloucester for the 2018/19 season.
A statement from his new club confirmed the charge and said the club “will be issuing no further comment at this time but will make a further announcement in due course”.