Eni Aluko Claps Back At 'Weirdo Twitterati' After World Cup Maths Error

ITV pundit Eni Aluko laughs as she speaks with Ian Wright earlier this year. Charlotte Wilson/Offside via Getty Images

Eni Aluko has stood up her online critics after making an honest mistake while working as a pundit on ITV’s coverage of the World Cup.

The former England international was among the pundits for Brazil’s round-of-16 tie with South Korea, and discussed Brazil striker Richarlison’s goal record at international level after scoring in the 29th minute of the game.

She said: “He’s the top scorer for Brazil over the last two years.

“He’s got a great record – 19 goals in 40 games, do the math and it’s a goal-a-game pretty much.”

The one-time Lioness clearly meant to say a goal every other game.

"We talk about Brazil's flair and skill, but it's their work rate that impresses me!" 🇧🇷@EniAlu lauds Richarlison with praise for his high intensity on the pitch! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ngdbPxnqhE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022

One video of the error has racked up more than four million views on Twitter, appearing to encourage others to pile on with criticism.

Almost 24 hours lager, Aluko did not hold back in her response.

She wrote: “Got myself a First class law degree, 102 caps & a Doctorate but Maths wasn’t always my forte. Nearly 1 in 2 games is the math on Richarlison.

“But some of you weirdo twitterati knew that already. Might also learn from the rest of the analysis conveniently ignored.”

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir was among those to show solidarity, tweeting: “Any normal person knew exactly what you meant, Eni. No need to explain yourself to the others, none of whom have experienced or understand live television.”

Earlier, fellow broadcasters backed Aluko – and suggested sexism was at play.

Former England striker Ian Wright said: “I’ve made countless mistakes live on air. The replies to this are horrible. You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up.”

Dan Walker also said: “We all know what she meant and if either of the blokes alongside her had said it… it would have been ignored.

“The bile beneath this says a lot more about the authors than Eni Aluko. P.S. I once called the Pentagon an ‘octagonal shaped building in Washington’.”

I've made countless mistakes live on air. The replies to this are horrible. You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up. https://t.co/QEwMl4ek9Q — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 6, 2022