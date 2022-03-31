Martin Lewis was targeted by EON Next energy supplier on Twitter Jeff Overs via PA Media

E.ON Next seems to blame money-saving expert Martin Lewis for an increase in customers asking for a meter reading just before the cost of living crisis begins.

Everyone is being encouraged to take their meter reading ahead of April 1 – when energy prices increase significantly – and tell their energy suppliers, like E.ON Next, to avoid being overcharged for their energy consumption in the next financial year.

Advertisement

However, the day before the average energy bill is set to increase by £700, E.ON Next’s website reportedly crashed.

One customer tweeted: “Just tried to submit my meter readings the day before the new energy price cap comes in and the @eon_next website is down. Can’t login. Not happy.”

Advertisement

In a first now-deleted tweet, E.ON Next responded – and blamed a figure called Martin for the problem: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today.

“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain.

Advertisement

“If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”

The energy supplier is believed to be replying to money-saving expert Martin Lewis, who told ITV this week: “The way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, ’I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate. Don’t start charging me more on the higher rate and estimating I use some of it afterwards.”

Lewis is known for his sound financial advice – so it’s fair to say this response from EON did not go down well:

oh no @eon_next you seem to have deleted this tweet?



the one where you insult martin lewis / the money saving expert / the people's princess pic.twitter.com/SC6387XeZ3 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 31, 2022

Just to be clear, you're blaming your non-functional website on Martin Lewis for telling people to access it — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 31, 2022

.@eon_next keep my money saving expert's name out your fucking mouth pic.twitter.com/jKd3XcNu6D — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 31, 2022

According to some other screenshots, E.ON Next also tried to pass the comment off as a joke, although this tweet has since disappeared.

Advertisement

The cost of living crisis isn't a joke - who the hell is running comms for @eon_next? pic.twitter.com/8iwphhq0rO — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) March 31, 2022

In a following tweet, the company echoed this message – but added an emoji for emphasis – which was then also deleted.

It read: “Hi Bruce, Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain 😆 but don’t worry, we can take your readings here and get them recorded for you.

“Just contact us by private message and we’ll sort it for you.”