Eric Trump Accidentally Shreds His Dad With ‘Freudian Slip’ On Fox News

Eric Trump inadvertently called out his father Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

The Trump scion argued the media is “absolutely petrified” of his four-times-indicted dad— who he described as the “greatest guy in the world” — and falsely whined it had “been censoring my father since the minute he went down the escalator” to announce his first run for president in 2015.

“Anything they put out, he would censor,” Trump added, a verbal gaffe that critics on X (formerly Twitter) mocked as a “Freudian Slip.”

Eric Trump: They've been censoring my father since the minute he went down the escalator. Anything they put out, he would censor. pic.twitter.com/4cVP9pgI0H — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2024

Donald Trump’s son aired his grievances after Hannity reminded him that Fox News had broadcast his father’s untruth-filled New Hampshire Republican primary victory speech in full, unlike CNN and MSNBC which cut away for fact-checks.

The charges rang hollow for critics.

Donald Trump is believed to have received billions of dollars worth of free media coverage in the nine years since he declared his serious political intentions.

Trump himself as president also reportedly attempted to censor late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over his mocking jokes. And last year, the now-Republican front-runner signalled he’d seek revenge on MSNBC over its coverage of him, should he win back the White House.

I like that Freudian slip right at the end there… pic.twitter.com/fZ0eqqjni4 — Kent Brockman (@JohnLScott) January 25, 2024

"Anything they put out, he would censor."

OK. — Peter Dragon (@ThePeterDragon) January 25, 2024

I'm old enough to remember an empty podium for hours on CNN. In addition to every Trump rally being covered from beginning to end. Trump benefited from millions of dollars worth of free media coverage courtesy of CNN/Zucker. — Dasha Marush (@dmarush) January 25, 2024

Are “They” in the room with you now Eric? — Trish is ambivalent (@infinitedly) January 25, 2024

Eric is fluent in Herschel Walker. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) January 25, 2024

Censoring him? By broadcasting every fucking thing he says? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) January 25, 2024

“Censoring my father.”



What are you talking about Eric?



Your father NEVER shuts up.



He’s an undisciplined, four-year-old in the body of a 77-year-old man, in a diaper.



Be Quiet. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/qoaL1jn8Nc — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 25, 2024

Trump never shuts up. Impossible to censor — Scott (@ScottyDoesStats) January 25, 2024

These guys. Seriously. We have wall to wall Trump for the last 8 years. Nobody is censoring him. — TalMorgan1991 (@TalMorgan1991) January 25, 2024

Yes, Eric, your father's been censored despite having virtually every word he's uttered for the last eight years broadcast live on TV. — Jeff Ralston 🥧🥧🍻💉 (@JeffR914) January 25, 2024

Omg, if only that were true. Can you imagine not being exposed to this horrible person ever again? — Lois Lane (@NiceorNecessary) January 25, 2024